BOISE, Idaho — Update: Boise Police announced on Twitter that 29-year-old Charolette Dortch has been found safe.

The original story follows:

Boise Police are actively searching for a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman after investigating a report of domestic violence and being unable to find either person.

Police say Jason Dudley is a person of interest in the investigation and they want to speak with him.

The woman, Charlotte Dortch, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and police say that they want to check on her well-being. Anyone with any information about Dortch's location is urged to call police at 208-377-6769.

Investigators believe they may be driving a red 2005 Honda Pilot, with license plates 1A465EN, and are still in the Ada County area.

Police urge anyone with information on either Dortch or Dudley to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6569 or call 911.

