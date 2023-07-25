Boise Police say two people escaped during kidnapping, suspect arrested

Craig Stevenson, 30, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, resisting and obstructing arrest and two charges of kidnapping.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department announced Tuesday they have arrested a man who they believe kidnapped two people, holding them against their will in a home for several hours.

Craig Stevenson, 30, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, resisting and obstructing arrest and two charges of kidnapping.

BPD said in a release they responded to a hospitalized man who said he was stabbed -- officers learned he and another woman were kidnapped and held in a home near Warm Springs Avenue for hours. The two were later able to escape and the man is in stable condition.

Following a brief description of the suspect, police found Stevenson -- but he began to run, BPD said. Officers arrested him and discovered he had a knife.

Stevenson is currently being held at the Ada County Jail.

“I am grateful my officers were able to safely take a violent subject into custody in this case. All officers and BPD Crime Lab personnel investigating this incident performed admirably under difficult circumstances, ultimately apprehending a dangerous felon who had only recently been released from prison when he committed this violent act,” BPD Chief Ron Winegar said.

