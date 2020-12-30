Boise Police officers rescue injured owl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers helped save an owl after getting an unusual call Tuesday morning.
According to the department, a couple called police after hitting the bird with their car.
When officers arrived, they realized that the little owl was alive - just injured and scared. The officers used a jacket to catch the owl, and put it in their patrol car.
After that, the officers wrapped the injured bird in a towel and drove it to the emergency vet for treatment.
"It’s being examined and we’re hoping for a full recovery for our new nocturnal friend," Boise Police wrote.