Boise Police officers rescue injured owl

The little owl needed help after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers helped save an owl after getting an unusual call Tuesday morning.

According to the department, a couple called police after hitting the bird with their car. 

When officers arrived, they realized that the little owl was alive - just injured and scared. The officers used a jacket to catch the owl, and put it in their patrol car. 

After that, the officers wrapped the injured bird in a towel and drove it to the emergency vet for treatment.

"It’s being examined and we’re hoping for a full recovery for our new nocturnal friend," Boise Police wrote.

