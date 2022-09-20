Mark Stall remembered by Boise Police 25 years after his death

Mark Stall is the only Boise Police officer to give his life in the line of duty. Officers gather annually on Sept. 20 to remember Stall and pay their respects.

BOISE, Idaho — 10 faces are chiseled into rock near the front entrance of Boise's City Hall West.

Only one of the 10 has stamped their namesake on the building's address; the honor belongs to former Boise police officer Mark Stall.

Two brothers from Pennsylvania shot and killed Mark Stall on Sept. 20, 1997. Stall responded to help other officers with a traffic stop in a downtown Boise parking lot on the corner of 15th and Idaho.

Stall is the only Boise Police officer to give their life in the line of duty.

"It changed my life dramatically, and has had an impact ever since," retired Boise Police Deputy Chief Ron Winegar said. "Mark was shot, and the bullet went in underneath his armpit - above his bullet resistant vest. It went through his heart, and he ultimately didn't make it."

Winegar also responded to the call that night. He was the only other officer shot. Winegar was in the beginning of his career but stayed with the Boise Police Department (BPD) for the entirety of his nearly 28-year career.

Winegar continues to be involved with BPD by educating new recruits about the night of Stall's death.

Boise Police officers gather annually on Sept. 20 to the corner of 15th and Idaho to remember Stall and pay their respects, but Stall's legacy is woven into everyday operations at BPD.

He hasn't even left the department.

"Even though he may not be sitting physically next to me, he is still riding with me in my car every day," BPD Neighborhood Outreach Officer Adam Crist said.

When officer Crist logs into his work shift, he lists Mark Stall as his partner. Crist never knew Mark; however, he continues to do this every single day for 15 years and counting.

"To honor his memory. Also, to remember the sacrifice that I'm willing to give that many other officers are willing to give for this community to help keep it safe," Crist said. "I'm not the only one. Many other officers do it to every day."

The street namesake is just an entry point to the culture and legacy found within the walls of 333 North Mark Stall Place.

It has left Boise Police a department coated in influence from an officer who was willing to sacrifice his life for the city.

"It is always a reminder of his sacrifice, and how fortunate the rest of us were to be alive," Winegar said. "We owe him that respect."

