BOISE, Idaho — As thousands of students head back to school on Monday, August 19, the Boise Police department is issuing a warning to drivers: slow down and pay extra attention.

Drivers should be aware of Idaho's school zone laws, one of which was amended by the Idaho State Legislature earlier this year to increase the fine for first-time offenders.

SCHOOL SPEED LIMIT ZONE

School zones in Boise are marked with flashing yellow lights when the speed limit is lowered to 20 miles an hour.

The fine for speeding in a Boise City School Zone is $156.50.

STOP ARM LAW

When a school bus is stopped with its stop arm extended on a two or three-lane road, all traffic in both directions must stop.

When a school bus is stopped with its stop arm extended or a road with four or more lanes, only traffic following the bus must stop.

For the first offense, drivers will now receive a $200 ticket.

CROSSWALKS

Drivers should be on the lookout for students crossing the street, both in marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Failing to yield to a pedestrian before crossing a crosswalk will result in a $75 fine.

Boise Police will have increased patrols in and around school zones through Labor Day.

START DATES

August 14: Marsing, Mountain Home

August 19: Blaine County, Boise, Bruneau-Grandview, Camas County, Caldwell, Homedale, Middleton, Midvale, Nampa, Notus, Vallivue

August 20: Fruitland, Parma

August 21: Cascade, Horseshoe Bend, New Plymouth, Weiser, Wilder

August 22: Emmett, Payette

August 26: West Ada, Kuna

August 27: McCall-Donnelly, Salmon River

