BOISE, Idaho — One person was hurt in a crash between a passenger car and a Boise Police cruiser Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. near Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road.

According to Boise Police, the officer had spotted another driver making a traffic violation and was trying to pull the person over when he was hit.

The officer had switched on his overhead lights, and was making a turn across traffic to catch up with the other driver when his patrol car was struck by an oncoming car that did not have time to stop, according to the department.

The officer was not hurt in the wreck, but the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, to avoid any conflict of interest, a Boise Police spokeswoman said.

RELATED: Kimberly police officer taken to hospital after crash on Highway 30

RELATED: Spokane police officer injured after being struck by distracted driver