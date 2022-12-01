x
Boise Police searching for endangered 17-year-old

It is possible Marcus is wearing white and blue sweatpants with a black hoodie, according to police.
Credit: Boise Police

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing teen who is considered endangered. 

Marcus, 17, was last seen near N. Curtis Rd and W. Emerald St, Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., and is considered endangered because he is lacking a medication he regularly takes.

Anyone with information related to Marcus's whereabouts is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.  

