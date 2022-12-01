Boise Police searching for endangered 17-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing teen who is considered endangered.
Marcus, 17, was last seen near N. Curtis Rd and W. Emerald St, Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., and is considered endangered because he is lacking a medication he regularly takes.
It is possible Marcus is wearing white and blue sweatpants with a black hoodie, according to police.
Anyone with information related to Marcus's whereabouts is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.