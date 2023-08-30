Prosecutor: Boise Police officer justified in February 2022 shooting

The 26-year-old man who was shot and injured by police must serve at least 15 years in prison for pointing a handgun at an officer during the incident.

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday said the Boise Police officer who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in February 2022 was justified in his actions.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Boise Police responded to a driver whose car had stopped in the middle of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise.

Witnesses said the driver, Jonathan Manee, was waiving and talking to passing drivers.

Boise Police said the responding officer, Cody Evans, arrived and changed the call type to 'crisis' due to what the department said were irrational statements made by Manee. When officer Evans tried to move Manee out of the road for safety reasons, police said Manee resisted, pulled a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at Evans.

That's when, according to Boise Police, Evans fired his gun and hit Manee.

Manee was taken to the hospital with injuries but was later released and arrested.

The Gem County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday said officer Evans' body camera backs up those facts.

"While behaving abnormally in the roadway and within physical touching distance of Evans, Manee pulled a handgun out of his pocket and aimed it directly at officer Evans," Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick B. Thomson said. "Evans responded by drawing his own weapon and firing at Manee twice, hitting him, and then immediately provided medical aid to Manee. The actions of officer Evans were justifiable under Idaho law."

The Boise Police Department released a portion of the body camera footage of the shooting on Wednesday.

In June, Manee was convicted of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon enhancement.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He must serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

