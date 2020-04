"Despite all of our social distancing, you can't stop acts of kindness."

BOISE, Idaho — "Despite all of our social distancing, you can't stop acts of kindness."

Those were the words posted on the Boise Police Department's Facebook page.

Photos in the post show Boise Police Corporal Brek Orton giving a man living at a local shelter his bike Thursday.



The post goes on to say the man was involved in a car crash and was worried about losing his job if he didn't have a way to get there.



Cpl. Kyle Orton even registered the bike for the man before handing it over.