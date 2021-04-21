Missing 'vulnerable adult' found safe in Boise

Police say they have located an 81-year-old man who went missing after leaving his home Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department says an elderly man who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

Eighty-one-year-old Ladislav left his home near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road at about 3:15 p.m. to get gas. The man was driving a 2004 beige GMC Yukon, which has a sticker of the Nightmare Before Christmas character Jack Skellington in the back window.

Relatives called police after Ladislav did not return from his trip.

"His family and police are worried he won’t be able to find his way home," Boise Police tweeted, adding that the missing man is being classified as a "vulnerable adult."

Boise Police released an update Wednesday morning that Ladislav had been located. Details on where he was found have not been released.