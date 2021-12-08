x
Police asking for help locating mother and kids last seen in Boise

Officers say they are trying to take the children into protective custody, but did not elaborate.
Credit: Boise Police
Boise police are looking for missing mother, Alicia, and her kids.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public's help locating a mother and her children Wednesday night.

Police say they are looking for Alicia and her children, ages 2, 9, and 11.

Officers say they are trying to take the children into protective custody, but did not elaborate.

The family was last seen in Boise around 3 p.m. and police say they were possibly headed towards Wyoming or Utah.

Police say Alicia is driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado license plate # AHOC74.

Credit: Boise Police
A photo of the car police believe Alicia is driving

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

