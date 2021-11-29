Boise Police searching for missing 29-year-old

Ashlee has not been seen in more than three weeks, and did not show up as planned at a family Thanksgiving celebration, police say.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a Boise woman who has not been seen or communicated with her family in more than three weeks.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ashlee was last seen on Nov. 7. She had told her relatives she was planning to attend Thanksgiving dinner with the family, but never showed up, according to investigators.

Ashlee was last known to be driving a borrowed maroon F-150 from the mid-90's. The truck's license plate begins with 2M852.

A number of items from the room she had been renting in Boise are also missing, officials said.

Boise Police say that Ashlee has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person, and officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from her.

"There is no evidence of foul play but officers and Ashlee’s family are worried for her safety," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Ashlee is about 6'1" and 300 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or www.343COPS.com.

