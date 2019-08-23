BOISE, Idaho — Boise police detectives are searching for 35-year-old Chuweeka, who hasn't been seen or heard from since the weekend of August 10-11.

Chuweeka was last seen in the Boise area, but has not been seen for over 10 days. She also hasn't spoken to family or friends, which is reportedly out of character for her.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say 32-year-old Justin Moreno may have knowledge of Chuweeka's wherabouts, and would like to talk to him. He's described as being 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Justin Moreno may know where Chuweeka is.

Boise Police Department

The pair may be driving a maroon 2010 Chrysler Sebring with four doors and license plate number 1A 735HV.

Anyone with information as to the location of either Chuweeka or Moreno is asked to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app