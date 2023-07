BPD says Bradford, 73, has not been in contact with his family since early Sunday and this is "not typical for him to do."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

BPD says Bradford, 73, has not been in contact with his family since early Sunday and this is "not typical for him to do."

BPD and his family are worried for his safety and hope to check on his welfare, police said on Twitter.

Bradford is known to drive a 2022 gray Ford Escape with Idaho license plate "6B1086".