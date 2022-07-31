BPD looking for missing Boise man

James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday.

James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.

Jame's cell phone pinged near Idaho City around 5:15 that same night.

James was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell and an Idaho plate: 1AN0944.

Anyone with information on Jame's whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or the Boise County Sheriff's Department at 208-392-4411.

BPD is searching for a missing adult male named James after he didn’t return home as expected. He was last seen on July 27, 2022 and his cell phone pinged near Idaho City that day around 5:15pm. James was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell and Idaho plate: 1AN0944 pic.twitter.com/pZb9JMZHab — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 31, 2022

Watch more Local News: