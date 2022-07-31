BPD looking for missing Boise man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday.
James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
Jame's cell phone pinged near Idaho City around 5:15 that same night.
James was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell and an Idaho plate: 1AN0944.
Anyone with information on Jame's whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or the Boise County Sheriff's Department at 208-392-4411.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.