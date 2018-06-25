BOISE - A Boise Police K9 is back on the job after surgery to repair a ruptured disc in his spine.

Back in April, Rosco's handler noticed the dog was having trouble walking and was in extreme pain.

Doctors told the handler they weren't sure if Rosco would be able to work again, but after surgery and hours of physical therapy, Boise Police say Rosco is making a remarkable recovery.

In fact, Rosco returned to drug detection work earlier this month and he may return to more physical duties as time goes on.

