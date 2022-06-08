Boise Police create designated Internet Purchase Exchange Location

The exchange location is in the City Hall West parking lot. Officers with Boise Police will be in the area if assistance is needed during an online exchange.

BOISE, Idaho — To encourage a safe process while buying or selling items online, the Boise Police Department created a designated Internet Purchase Exchange Location.

The exchange location sits in the northeast section of the City Hall West parking lot. According to Boise Police, officers are stationed outside of the building and come and go from the area throughout the day.

Whether you use the the designated area, the Boise Police Department (BPD) encourages all online shoppers to make exchanges in a public place during daylight hours. Officers will be in the area if assistance is needed during a purchase.

“Exchanging items at your home comes with risks that we don’t want you to have to take. This area in the front parking lot of our department is a better option and we hope the community will use it,” Boise Police Crime Prevention Supervisor, Ed Fritz said.

Before meeting with a seller, BPD said the value of an item should be verified. When purchasing highly-desired items, buyers should be extra cautious.

Police encourage the public to avoid inviting strangers into their homes, meeting in secluded places or proceeding with the purchase if something doesn't seem right. Trust your instincts and always bring your phone to an online exchange in case you need to call for help.

Lastly, only bring the amount of money required for the purchase, according to Boise Police. Meeting the person you are exchanging with before you come back for your for your money is also encouraged.

