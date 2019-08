BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department played a pivotal role in helping a lost goat find his way home Tuesday.

Ernesto, a black-and-white goat, was spotted wandering on Hill Road.

Two officers - identified as Sgt. Ransom and Officer Gifford - found Ernesto and helped lead him back to his family.

"BPD Officers never know who they will have the opportunity to help out on any given day," Boise Police posted on Facebook.