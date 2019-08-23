BOISE, Idaho — Boise police detectives found 35-year-old Chuweeka, who hadn't been seen or heard from since the weekend of August 10-11, on Friday night.

Chuweeka was last seen in the Boise area but has not been seen for over 10 days. She also hasn't spoken to family or friends, which is reportedly out of character for her.

Police said 32-year-old Justin Moreno may have knowledge of Chuweeka's wherabouts and would like to talk to him.

Police did not say if Moreno was involved in finding Chuweeka.

Before she was found, police said the pair may be driving a maroon 2010 Chrysler Sebring with four doors and license plate number 1A 735HV.

