BOISE, Idaho — Update: Boise Police tweeted at about 10:10 p.m that they had found Marvin.

The original story follows:

The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing 55-year-old man, who they describe as vulnerable.

Police say Marvin, who also goes by Daryl, was last seen around 5 p.m. near Camas Street and Cole Road in Boise.

Marvin is likely wearing a black Harley long sleeve t-shirt, dark pants, and black shoes, according to police.

If you see Marvin or have any information on where he might be, police ask that you call 208-377-6790.