Boise Police Department suspends use of neck restraints

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department says it has decided to suspend the use of neck restraints.

They say they made this decision based off community feedback.

The department says there have never been any deaths or serious injuries associated with a technique called a Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint or LVNR. They added that the LVNR technique is not a chokehold because it is not intended to obstruct a person's airway.

This will allow BPD to explore options, retrain as necessary, and update their policy related to use of force.