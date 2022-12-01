Boise Police searching for runaway teen girl

Both police and Jailyn's family are concerned for her safety, due to the length of time she has been missing.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a runaway teenage girl who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Officers and the girl's family have followed several leads in order to find Jailyn, 13, who ran away from her home near Five Mile Rd. & Florence Rd.

Both police and Jailyn's family are concerned for her safety, due to the length of time she has been missing.

Anyone with information related to Jailyn's whereabouts is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

