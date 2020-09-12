Boise Police Department opens new station downtown

Police Chief Ryan Lee says the station will provide officers working downtown quick access to their patrol area rather than commuting from other areas.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is opening a new station downtown.



The building is at 2223 W. Fairview Avenue in the west end.



The station is ideally located for officers with access to the downtown core, Greenbelt, and parks along the Boise River.



Renovations on the building started earlier this year and bike patrol officers are moving in this week.



For decades, the Boise Police Bike Unit has been based out of temporary locations.



"The new Downtown Station will provide officers working downtown quick access to their patrol area rather than commuting each day from City Hall West or on a bike from Willow Lane," said Police Chief Ryan Lee. "Officers who work downtown everyday are now physically situated to continue providing tailored police services to the downtown area."

Downtown Boise consistently has more calls for service than any other part of town.

Watch more 'Local News'