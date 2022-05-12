Boise Police looking for runaway teen

Aaliyah, 15, left her home on foot near the area of Vista and Cherry, wearing black ripped jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen in Boise.

Aaliyah, 15, was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt. She is Hispanic with brown hair and eyes and is 5’0”, 110 lbs. She usually keeps her hair long but may have cut it short, according to police.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 5, when left her home on foot near the area of Vista Avenue and Cherry Lane. When she didn't return home by the next morning, her family reported her as a runaway.

If you know her whereabouts or have information on where she might be, contact local law enforcement or non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

You can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

