Boise Police looking for runaway girl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl, last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Stacie was last seen near the Albertsons on State and Glenwood, wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is described as being 4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.
