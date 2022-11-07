x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Boise Police looking for runaway girl

Stacie was last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and white Vans; she is described as being 4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.
Credit: Boise Police Department

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl, last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Stacie was last seen near the Albertsons on State and Glenwood, wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is described as being  4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.

Police ask anyone who sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts to call 911.

BPD is searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl who has been missing since around 5 pm. Stacie was last seen at the...

Posted by Boise Police Department on Monday, November 7, 2022

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

More Videos

In Other News

Idaho 2022 General Election: what to know before the polls

Before You Leave, Check This Out