Boise Police looking for runaway girl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl, last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Stacie was last seen near the Albertsons on State and Glenwood, wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is described as being 4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.

Police ask anyone who sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts to call 911.

