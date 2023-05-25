Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Police are looking for a missing vulnerable 59-year-old man named Paul. He is believed to be driving a dark green Suzuki Esteem, with an Idaho license plate 1AJB81U.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable 59-year-old man named Paul. Police and Paul's family are worried about the man's safety "due to ongoing health concerns."

Paul was seen on surveillance video around 10 a.m. Thursday on South Vista Avenue in Boise. Police said he was seen again around 10:30 a.m. in the area of West Overland Road and South Bird Avenue.

The missing man was last seen wearing dark-colored sweats, a gray t-shirt and dark slippers, according to Idaho State Police. He is described as 5-foot-8, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to Boise Police, Paul is believed to be driving a dark green 2002 Suzuki Esteem, with an Idaho license plate 1AJB81U. ISP said he could be headed to Mountain Home or Jerome.

Photos of Paul and the Suzuki Esteem on surveillance video Thursday are included in the Facebook post below:

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

