Boise police launching "The BPD Beat" podcast

The podcast is called "The BPD Beat" and will cover a variety of topics with the goal of helping community members get to know department staff.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise police department is launching a podcast called "The BPD Beat" which will feature staff and a number of different topics.

Each episode features a different guest and subject, with the first few podcasts focusing on the department's canines, the Gang Unit, traffic enforcement and a recently retired long-time Boise Police officer.

"We look forward to this next opportunity to let the community get to know our officers and the work we do," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a press release. "We have a front-row seat to so much that happens in Boise and this is a great way to share those stories."

Boise Police Department Captain Matt Bryngelson will be hosting the series. Brygelson has been with the department for over 22 years and has experience as a former DJ.

"As we get further into producing this podcast, we plan to be more topical with our content and guests," Bryngelson said. "We anticipate introducing you to more officers, explaining some of the specialty units you might see out on the street, as well as talk about recent events that stood out to us, or that made the news. We can also talk about cold cases in Boise and share important information with our listeners."

The police department says the goal of the podcast is to reach out to the community and help them to better understand the BPD's work and department values, while also getting to know department staff.

Community members are invited to share their feedback on the podcast, including guest suggestions, story ideas and questions.

Four episodes are available now with more scheduled to be released in the coming weeks.

"The BPD Beat" podcast is available on Podbean, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It's also available online or through the free mobile apps in the App Store and Google Play. Additional platforms may be added in the future.

