Truck driver donates extra soup to help feed the homeless in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A call for help turned out to out to be a big donation for the Boise Rescue Mission.

According to a post on the Boise Police Department's Facebook page, around 1 a.m. Monday, a truck driver named Don reported that had an extra pallet an a half of soup on his truck.

The business he was delivering the soup to couldn't take it and he needed to unload it so he could pick up his next delivery.

Boise police directed Don to the River of Life shelter where officers and residents unloaded 2,160 cans of soup.