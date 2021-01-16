Boise Police Chief Lee says local law enforcement doesn't have any info on any 'planned criminal acts'

With state capitols across the United States bracing for the worst in the coming days, Chief Lee said Boise PD and ISP will be increasing patrols in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee made a statement in a video posted on Facebook regarding how the department is planning on handling any upcoming issues that may arise at the Idaho Capitol Building due to protests of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Chief Lee said the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was "unconscionable and certainly cause for concern."

To reassure any Boisean's concerns about the possibility of the same violence breaking out in Idaho, Lee explained that Boise PD is working with Idaho State Police, which has jurisdiction of the statehouse, and federal law enforcement to look out for any planned protests or threats of violence.

"Throughout the upcoming week, we will be increasing patrols sharing information and being on the lookout for suspicious behavior," he said. "Our officers have also reached out to nearby schools and downtown businesses to help address any of their questions and concerns, together with Idaho State Police, we have identified goals for safety and security in downtown Boise during the current legislative session."

He added that they don't have any information about "planned criminal acts targeting the downtown area."

Chief Lee said their goals are to prevent any acts of violence, ensuring the government continues to operate and maintain the safety of the capitol and citizens' constitutional rights.