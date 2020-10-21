Boise police arrest two people at Central District Health meeting

Boise police arrested two people who attended for trespassing after being asked to leave for not wearing a face mask.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday night's Central District Board meeting was interrupted unexpectedly after two people were arrested during the middle of it.

CDH board members called into the meeting virtually but there is a conference room at Central District Health where the public can physically come and listen.

KTVB’s Gretchen Parsons was listening in on the meeting and heard CDH Director Russell Duke say there was a disturbance involving several people not wearing a mask and that Boise police had arrived.

In a tweet, Boise police say they arrested two people for misdemeanor trespassing.

Officials have not released any further information about the suspects.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.