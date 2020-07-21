Boise photographer offering free professional headshots to help Idahoans get back to work

The complimentary photo sessions, part of a nationwide event, will happen on Wednesday, July 22 at Boise Towne Square mall.

Jim Bolen wants to help Idahoans get back to work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy and job market.

Bolen, the owner of Play of Light Photographics in Boise, is joining a national effort to create 10,000 complimentary headshots that unemployed Americans can include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.

With more than 200 photographers participating across all 50 states and creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield Properties retail location nationwide, organizers of the nationwide event described it as the largest ever single-day photo initiative.

In Boise, Bolen will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Boise Towne Square Mall, which is owned and operated by Brookfield Properties.

The free headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and to schedule a time to be photographed. The headshots will be provided to participants on-site through event photo-sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.

"Our community, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and we were looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet," Bolen said in a statement. "We heard about what Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties were doing across the country and wanted to be a part of it. We are excited and grateful to be able to contribute to such a great initiative."

Brookfield Properties said that safety for all participants is a priority for the event, and each photographer will follow specific protocols to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day.

According to Headshot Booker, the base price for a high quality, professional headshot starts around $250, which equates to more than $2.5 million in collective services these photographers will provide through this initiative.

The 10,000 Headshots project was the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman.

