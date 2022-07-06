Boise Philharmonic plays 'Musical Gems' in season opener

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Philharmonic played an array of "Musical Gems" for its season opener at the Morrison Center Saturday.
The 22-23 season opener included pieces by Tchaikovsky and Mozart and featured musical guest Timothy Chooi, an internationally renowned violinist.
The next scheduled performances include:
- Rhapsody in Blue — Nov. 12
- Holiday Pops — Dec. 3
- Bring on the Brahms — Jan. 21
- Sorcerer's Apprentice — Feb. 25
- Altered Landscape — April 1
- A Sea of Sound: Mahler 5 — May 20
The full lineup of all the pieces scheduled to be played this season can be found on the Boise Philharmonic website.
Concertgoers are not required to follow any special health or safety protocols in place for the 22-23 season, as of 6/7/22. Ticket holders will receive updates ahead of any performance if new protocols take effect.
