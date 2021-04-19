Boise Parks and Rec summer camp and class registration now open

Signups for Boise residents is now open and will start for non-residents on April 21.

The department said registration for non-residents will open on Wednesday, April 21. According to officials, summer program leaders are focused on making sure physical distancing and small group size is followed and will seek outdoor settings whenever possible.

"We're excited to be able to offer classes and camps to keep the community active and engaged this summer," Parks and Rec Director Doug Holloway said in a statement. "Health and safety are top of mind in everything we do and after a long year of cancelations due to COVID-19, our team is looking forward to a safe and fun summer."

This summer, Boise Parks and Rec will be offering art, dance, an expanded Outdoor Preschool Program, opportunities at Zoo Boise, roller derby and sailing.

Officials added that people can also call 208-608-7680 to register. To register in person, visit the department's administrative office in Ann Morrison Park at 1104 West Royal Boulevard.