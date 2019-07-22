BOISE, Idaho — If you or your family plan to cool from the summer heat by jumping into the water, it is strongly advised to make sure younger children, or those who may not be good swimmers, have life jackets.

Boise Parks and Rec is teaming up with Boise Fire, Idaho River Sports, and St. Luke's to help make that happen by offering life jackets - free of charge.

The program is possible in part to a $5,000 donation from St. Luke's, which saw 32 adults and kids end up in the hospital after a serious water accident in 2018 alone.

Doug Holloway with Parks and Rec says every child should be able to enjoy Boise's waterways safely, regardless of income.

"We think it's important from a water safety perspective that all kids have an opportunity to enjoy the accessible and free aquatic complexes we have around the city," he said.

To see if you qualify for a voucher for a free life jacket, call Fort Boise at 208-608-7680 or visit the Fort Boise Community Center at 700 Robbins Road.

Once qualified, people can be fitted for a free life jacket at Idaho River Sports.

