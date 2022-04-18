Boise Parks and Recreation registration now open

Registration for Boise residents opens today, but non-residents will have to wait till Wednesday to register.

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for the Boise Parks and Recreation summer activities opens Monday, April 18 for residents.

Non-residents will have to wait till Wednesday to register.

There are a variety of summer classes and camps that are open to community members of all ages. Some of the more popular options include golf lessons, environmental education, and adult sports leagues.

There are a number of summer camp options for kids and teens as well, including art camp, sailing, rock climbing, and a parent-and-child mountain biking camp.

"Summer is the perfect time to enjoy everything Boise has to offer, from recreation activities at our facilities, to camps in our parks and hiking and mountain biking in the Boise Foothills," Boise Parks and Recreation Director, Doug Holloway said. "We take great pride in offering affordable and accessible activities for the entire community and we hope you'll join us for a great summer season."

This summer, swimming lessons will be offered at four of the city's outdoor municipal pools: Borah Pool, Fairmont Pool, Ivywild Pool, and the Natatorium.

Sessions are open to all ages and abilities and will teach participants about water safety and how to improve their swimming techniques. The Summer Recreation Swim Team will also be returning this season.

Boise Parks and Rec said the safety of staff and participants are its top priority. To ensure everyone's well-being, cleaning schedules for the facility have been increased along with a greater focus on personal hygiene for all participants.

For additional information on the current City of Boise COVID-19 protocols, visit the city's COVID-19 information page.

