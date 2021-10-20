Boise artist gifts 12 paintings of downtown Boise to city

The series 'City Shapes: A Painter's View of Downtown Boise' is now on display in the lobby of City Hall.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise painter presented the City of Boise with a dozen paintings depicting scenes from downtown Boise.

John Taye's series 'City Shapes: A Painter's View of Downtown Boise' is part of the Boise Visual Chronicle collection. All 12 paintings are now on display in the lobby of City Hall.

"The paintings are creative in their vision, historic in their documentation of a changing downtown, and significant as a research project," Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "These will join and be displayed amongst artworks in the collection that speak to the impact that art can have in shaping our perspective of the place we live and the values we carry."

The paintings show iconic Boise buildings including the Egyptian Theater, the Idaho Statehouse, and the Idanha building, among other scenes.

"The downtown area is a somewhat chaotic place visually; I suppose that is the nature of any city, put together on a piecemeal basis," Taye said. "But at the same time, it is a very fertile place for a painter looking for colors, shapes, and textures."

To view Taye's paintings and other works in the Boise Visual Chronicle collection online, click here.

