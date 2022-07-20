Boise offering one-time payment for childcare providers

Starting Aug. 1, childcare providers in Boise will be able to apply for a one-time payment to help relieve the impact of COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Two thousand childcare providers in Boise will now be able to apply for a one-time payment of $1,500 through The Childcare Incentive Pay program.

The program is part of the American Rescue Plan funding that will help Boiseans who were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are scheduled to be open August 1-31, and checks will be issued October through November, according to a Boise City news release.

"Childcare providers are vital to the health of our workforce and our economy," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "When the pandemic hit our community, the childcare industry was severely impacted. I am proud to partner with Idaho AEYC to support our childcare workforce. Investing in quality, affordable childcare is a direct investment in our community."

Boise is partnering with a non-profit, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, to ensure that all childcare providers are able to apply and participate, the news release said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic emphasized the important role that skilled, reliable childcare has in our community. Idaho AEYC is thrilled to help distribute this well-deserved incentive pay to childcare providers so they may continue to focus on delivering quality care to children in Boise," said Beth Oppenheimer, Executive Director of the Idaho Association for Young Children.

