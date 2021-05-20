Boise nursing home closing after losing Medicare and Medicaid funding

The Good Samaritan Society - Boise Village is home to over 120 people of all ages.

BOISE, Idaho — The Good Samaritan Society - Boise Village will be closing its doors, and relocating over 120 residents in less than 30 days after losing funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"To be able to bill for services, nursing homes enter into an agreement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that requires nursing homes to comply with specific requirements related to the health and safety of the residents in the facility,” said Niki Forbing-Orr, public information manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “During the past year, and particularly in the past seven months, Good Samaritan - Boise Village has not been able to meet those requirements."

CMS claims Good Samaritan failed to comply in areas of comprehensive resident centered care plans, quality of care, nursing services, resident assessments, administration, and infection control.

Ron Nelson of Rupert is shocked he has to relocate his 87-year-old mother so soon.

"I can't imagine the violations are worse than the idea of throwing someone out in 30 days,” he said. “Through physical therapy, (Good Samaritan staff) got her up, got her walking, and got her strength back. I can't say enough good things about the facility.”

Dottie Freckleton's son, Austin, lives at Good Samaritan too.

Freckleton said he has cerebral palsy and is saddened to pull him away from his home and his friends.

“One of the reasons that he was here is because there was a traumatic brain injury unit which he was involved in which had other young adults in his similar circumstance,” she said.

The Good Samaritan Society's executive director Randy Fitzgerald said the nursing home is closing its doors May 20.

"We know this is a significant loss for the community and for the residents who call Boise Village home, and for the dedicated employees who provide high quality and compassionate care every day,” Fitzgerald said in an email. “We remain committed to the health and well-being of our residents and staff during this time as we work with the state and other providers in the area to place residents in alternate care facilities."

Nelson said he has had luck finding another home for his mom, but he worries for other residents.

“My heart breaks for them,” he said. “There are a lot of people there that are in a lot worse shape than my mother, and I don't think they have the family support system to go out and find them a good home, and I'm really concerned about those people.”

Freckleton said the relationship between staff and residents at Good Samaritan cannot be replaced.

"I feel saddened for the staff, their families, and all the other residents here that are experiencing the same thing we are," she said. “It’s a very difficult thing for them to experience, especially the ones that may not understand why everything they know is about to change.”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Good Samaritan Society – Boise Village are assisting families in relocating their loves ones.