Boise not chosen as Air National Guard F-35 site

Instead, bases in the capital cities of Alabama and Wisconsin are expected to get the new fighters in 2023.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Air Force has selected the next two Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II locations -- and Gowen Field in Boise is not one of them.

The Department of Air Force announced today that it instead chose Truax Field, located in Madison, Wisconsin, and Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama. The jets are expected to arrive at those locations in 2023.

F-35As will begin to replace many of the older fourth-generation aircraft, but the Air Force will continue to fly a mix of fifth and fourth-generation fighters into the 2040s, according to an Air Force news release. This will allow the Air Force to maintain enough fighters to meet combatant commander requirements, provide required training, and allow a reasonable and uninterrupted deployment tempo for the force.

Before finalizing the basing decisions, the Air Force completed the required environmental analysis, which began in early 2018.

Gowen Field was one of five finalists, but was not among the two preferred locations announced in February.

Several Idaho leaders, including longtime Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, had actively campaigned for bringing the F-35A to Boise in recent years.

Some Boise residents opposed the idea of making Gowen Field a bed-down site for the U.S. military's newest fighter jet. Among the concerns was noise, possibly forcing those living near the airport out of their homes.

Discussion about retiring the A-10 fighter, the plane flown by the 124th Fighter Squadron, had raised concerns about the possible loss of an Air National Guard mission at Gowen Field. Congressional action has kept the A-10 program going for the time being.