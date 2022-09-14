Boise nonprofit seeks to create all-age concert venue

The group, Boise Underdogs, has launched a fundraiser to help them reach their goal.

BOISE, Idaho — Music fills the heart of many musicians and music lovers in Boise.

"You see everyone connecting to it. Whether they are just listening to music or they're connecting emotionally. That's so powerful. There is nothing like it," said Ane Lete, a local musician

Lete said she loves preforming in the Gem State, but is limited in who can attend her concerts.

"I have a lot of fans and people that I work with that want to watch and bring their kids to watch me play, but can't do that at a 21+ venue,” Lete said.

Smaller stages are found in many bars and other establishments that cater to people of legal drinking age in the Treasure Valley, but they're scarce for those under 21. Meanwhile, larger concert halls and arenas that can host all-age audiences tend to book more established acts.

A new local non-profit is raising funds to help bridge that gap. The Boise Underdogs' goal is to provide a safe concert space for all ages.

"We want to focus on keeping a safe space for the under 21 crowd, which is why we are a dry venue. We don't have any alcohol sales or anything like that,” Underdogs co-founder Alex Marshall said.

Marshall said Underdogs will also be a safe space for under-represented groups in Idaho.

"I needed this space really bad when I was a kid, and I can't imagine somebody who is in a marginalized community who feel like they even have less safe spaces to go than me. It's really important that this place is available for everyone,” he said.

Money can also be a barrier for many musicians. Marshall said some local musicians struggle financially when trying to live out their dreams, which is something he hopes Underdogs can also help with.

"A big thing for us is lowering that economic barrier; just because you don't have enough money doesn't mean you shouldn't play music and express yourself. So, that's a big thing for us is loading a full house with a full back-line kit so anyone can come up and play,” Marshall said.

Lete said the nonprofit will help musician take some load off having to worry about money.

"That means that all the income that comes in would go straight to the musicians. There is no the venue taking a cut at the door or you don't have to sell a certain amount of tickets,” Marshall said.

Local companies have already started donating equipment. Marshall said meeting their goal of $10,000 is all they need to start searching for a venue.

"We are already at a point where we just need to find a location and start build out," Lete said. "Building a stage, building PA equipment and getting it ready.”

More information about the project and fundraiser is available at this link.

