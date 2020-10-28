New nature preserve in east Boise is dedicated

The Golda Harris Nature Preserve includes three acres of natural pathways, seating and interpretive signage. It is located on Warm Springs Avenue.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise residents and visitors now have another place to relax, unwind and experience nature.



A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the newly completed Golda Harris Nature Preserve on Warm Springs Avenue.



The land was donated to the city by the Harris family and includes three acres of natural pathways, seating, and interpretive signage.



“What an incredible place to take in the beauty of Boise,” said Mayor McLean. “Visiting this spot nestled next to the river is a reminder of how lucky we are to live in a place with such easy access to the outdoors – and a reminder of our continued commitment to creating spaces for people of all backgrounds and abilities to connect with nature.”

Construction began in the summer to add a bridge into the preserve, replace a section of Greenbelt and establish a new concrete path that leads to a beautiful overlook. Natural pathways allow for additional exploration and seating is available for quiet reflection throughout the preserve.

“We are excited for people to experience the improvements to this area while enjoying its natural beauty,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Now, more than ever, people need places to escape the stresses of everyday life and find peace in the outdoors. This is truly a gem in our Ribbon of Jewels.”

New interpretive signage has also been added that highlights the history of the land and wildlife found in southeast Boise and along the Boise River corridor. One of Thelma’s original artworks is also incorporated into the signage.