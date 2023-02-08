Community members across Boise celebrate 'National Night Out'

People hung out with friends, met new friends and deepened their relationships with first responders.

BOISE, Idaho — Boiseans held more than 40 different parties across the city during Tuesday's annual 'National Night Out' celebration.

"We've lived here for 27 years, and this is one of the highlights," Caile Spear said.

Spear lives in the Central Rim neighborhood and is part of the neighborhood association. Hundreds of people turned out for their block party, including Idaho Power, various vendors, Mayor Lauren McClean and Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

Everyone in Boise who signs up to host an event goes through the police department. Although Winegar cannot remember when they started running National Night Out, he said it really exemplifies what makes Boise special.

"This is the solution to many of our problems," Winegar said. "That's one of the reasons why we enjoy a relatively low crime rate, is that Boiseans are kind, and they take care of one another."

While National Night Out creates space for people to hang out with friends and meet new people, Winegar said there is a deeper meaning. First responders, including the police department, see the events as an opportunity to build deeper relationships with community members.

Winegar, along with about 40 other officers, visited various National Night Out events throughout Boise, he said.

"We just want people to know that we're there for them," Winegar said. "People are happy to share concerns, whether it's traffic or time, or whatever it's about, it's a great opportunity to talk."

In addition to police, Boise firefighters were also going from event to event. North End neighbor Bridget Laye said the firetruck is always the highlight.

Laye said this was her block's third year hosting a party for National Night Out. Her daughter even called it "the best block party ever."

"It's really fun to meet new neighbors and give people excuse to come out of their house on a Tuesday," Laye said. "We always love having the fire truck and the kids run around and have a great time."

Spear agrees. She said it is truly a team effort to put on an event, but seeing everyone show up makes it all worth it.

"By having a variety of people that liked Boise before it was cool, and people that have just moved here, we get to share those stories," Spear said. "That also brings us together in community."

Since National Night Out happens around the country, several other cities in the Treasure Valley also participated. KTVB also talked with one Garden City community about how the event helps heal.

