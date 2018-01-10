BOISE -- A Boise man was killed when a motorcycle crash launched him over the barrier and off the side of the Connector Sunday evening.

The wreck happened just after 6:30 p.m. at milepost 4 on I-184, near downtown Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old Seth Wilson was riding east on a 2013 BMW S1000RR sport bike when he lost control and hit the barrier on the median side. The impact threw Wilson off his motorcycle and over the barrier wall, where there is a gap between the eastbound and westbound interstate.

Wilson landed on South 16th Street below, near Rhodes Skate Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was wearing a helmet, according to police.

The crash blocked the left lane of I-184 for more than three hours.

Motorcycle rider killed in crash off Connector

© 2018 KTVB