Website names Boise 'most promising' city in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Trees is getting recognition once again, this time topping the list of RocketHomes' "most promising" cities across the United States.

The group pointed to Boise's exploding housing market in selecting the city for the No. 1 spot.

"Boise ranked higher than 90% of the country for job and high-tech GDP growth and reported some of the lowest unemployment and property crime rates for the metro areas on this list," RocketHomes wrote. "Those promising statistics along with the city’s population boom over the last couple of decades make it easy to see why Boise’s in the top 1% of the country for 1-year home appreciation. In the past 12 months, home values in the area have increased 45%."

In addition to housing stats, the group considered factors including migration, job growth, unemployment rate, crime rates, culture, walkability and recreation in determining the rankings.

Two other Idaho cities - Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls - also made the Top Ten. The full list is included below.

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

9. Ogden, Utah

8. Austin, Texas

7. St. George, Utah

6. Bend, Oregon

5. Idaho Falls, Idaho

4. Naples, Florida

3. Coeur D’Alene, Idaho

2. Provo, Utah

1. Boise, Idaho

