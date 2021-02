Officials believe she ran away and police are worried for her safety.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say 15-year-old Annelise was last seen near Parkcenter Boulevard and left without her phone or money.

Officials believe she ran away and police are worried for her safety.

No other identifying details of Annelise were released by police.