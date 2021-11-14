Boise Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Hassan was last seen Saturday morning near South Vista Avenue and West Cherry Lane.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help locating Hassan, a missing 14-year-old boy.

Hassan was last seen Saturday morning near South Vista Avenue and West Cherry Lane. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and white Nikes, according to BPD.

Although there have already been social media posts stating he has been found, BPD has been in contact with Hassan's family who confirmed the posts are false.

Anyone with information regarding Hassan's location is asked to call BPD Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

