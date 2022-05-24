Boise City Council approves millions in federal funding for COVID-19 recovery

More than $34 million was approved Tuesday through the American Rescue Plan. Seven projects are outlined by the City of Boise through the federal recovery funding.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved millions in federal recovery money for Boise families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $34 million was approved through the American Rescue Plan, which will be used for affordable housing, childcare, small businesses' recovery, mental healthcare, food insecurity, parks and Boise's Climate Action Roadmap.

Seven projects are outlined by the City of Boise through the federal recovery funding.

“The pandemic and recovery haven’t been the same for everyone. Now more than ever, we must support and care for all the people of Boise to ensure we’re truly a city for everyone,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity with these funds. That’s why we spent the second half of last year getting online feedback and having community meetings, to make sure we got it right. Which we did. These projects will help all Boiseans come together to tackle the biggest challenges we’re facing and allow us to create our shared vision of this city’s future, where everyone can thrive.”

The first approved project is $12 million for affordable housing. McLean said the funding focuses on creating 250 units of housing for families exiting homelessness and 1,250 units for families earning 60% of the median income in the area.

Boise's second project sets $10 million aside for climate action. The city said the funding helps Boise transition its buildings to clean energy and purchase renewable energy in the future.

In June 2021, the city council unanimously approved a carbon-neutral goal for the city government by 2035 and the entire Boise community by 2050. The goal of Boise's Climate Action Roadmap is to have all city facilities carbon neutral and they will achieve that by electrifying fleets, electrifying buildings, and expanding Idaho's geothermal systems. The city also has a City of Trees Challenge to plant 100,000 trees by the year 2030.

$2 million of the approved funding will be used to install smart lighting systems, security cameras, and defibrillators in Boise's largest parks. McLean said Ann Morrison Park, Julia Davis Park and Cecil D. Andrus Park will feature charging stations, internet access ports and Wi-Fi hot spots.

The city said the final four projects will go directly to, "those who need it most."

Childcare workers and providers will receive $3.75 million in incentive pay to combat an affordable childcare shortage.

Small businesses in Boise can apply this summer or fall to receive funds from the $2 million set aside to support local companies. The City of Boise said, "the mayor knows that creating a new resilient economy means supporting our local small businesses."

$1.5 million will go towards a food security project. Boise plans to develop a local food system, having an agency work with service providers. Nonprofits can apply to take part in the program this summer or fall.

Lastly, Boise is using $2 million to support mental health providers and programs for underserved and uninsured residents. Mental health providers can apply this summer or fall to take part.

To learn more information, visit the City of Boise's website.

