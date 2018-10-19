BOISE — The Boise Metro Chamber celebrated it’s 135th Annual Gala Dinner Thursday evening at the Boise Center.

The gala featured pilot and motivational speaker Amelia Rose Earhart, who set out to complete the 1937 flight of her namesake, Amelia Mary Earhart, making her the youngest American woman to complete the 28,000 mile flight around the world.

The annual gala is the organization’s only fundraising event each year. It also included over 500 items for online, silent and in person auctions. The money from tickets and the auction go to towards funding services and programs for its members.

Boise Metro Chamber's 135th Annual Gala Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo: Morgan Boydston/KTVB)

The items in the auction were aviation or airline themed. Some of the airlines that operate at the Boise Airport also donated tickets and travel packages for the auction, including first-class round trip tickets to Tokyo, Japan.

Earhart's foundation, The Fly With Amelia Foundation sold a "Discovery Flight" package during the silent auction that will be donated to a local flight school. Chamber officials say Earhart was chosen for this event because the characteristics she embodied with her flight, such as courage and determination.

Comedian Greg Schwem was the emcee for the event.

