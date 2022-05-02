June 25 to be 'a day of service' in honor of Larry Gebert, Boise mayor says in proclamation

The day also marks Larry's birthday. "Let's do our part to make sure Larry's legacy of giving continues for generations," Mayor Lauren McLean said.

BOISE, Idaho — As the community mourns the death of Larry Gebert, plans to honor his legacy in the days, months and years to come are starting to take shape.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Friday signed a proclamation declaring June 25 to be Larry Gebert Day in the City of Boise. June 25 was Larry's birthday.

Larry, an Idaho philanthropist and KTVB meteorologist for 30 years, passed away April 1 of complications from a heart attack he suffered two days earlier. He was 65 years old. His funeral will take place Tuesday, April 12.

In an address recorded on video Friday, McLean said, "First, to Larry's family, my deepest condolences. I know he was a loving husband and a caring father."

McLean went on to talk about what Larry meant to the city and the Treasure Valley, starting with the fact that he loved to help others.

"Larry helped all sorts of nonprofits across Boise and the Treasure Valley. If you'd get on his schedule, he'd show up to report live or record a story about your fundraiser," McLean said, noting that in his 30 years at KTVB, he helped raise millions of dollars "that improved the lives of countless people in our community."

As many current and former KTVB staff members can confirm, Larry helped his coworkers and mentored young producers, reporters, anchors and photographers.

"Our communications director told me he wouldn't be where he is without learning from Larry early in his career, and I know he's not alone," McLean said.

McLean also mentioned that Larry helped everybody who tuned in to watch him on television.

"He provided sometimes lifesaving information. He loved to tell people about great nonprofit events they can enjoy on a sunny day. And he found a way to make us laugh, often at his own expense. Larry helped, no matter your background or your circumstances. He'd invite coworkers for holidays. He was always willing to lend fatherly advice or fix something that was broken. And he was certainly always willing to tell a great story. Larry made people feel like they had a family away from home," McLean said.

The Boise mayor also said the way Larry gave of his time and talents leaves a lasting legacy. That's why, McLean said, she signed a proclamation making Larry's birthday, June 25, Larry Gebert Day in the City of Boise.

"It'll be a day for acts of service, big and small, and help us remember Larry in action every day," McLean said. "We can honor him by finding a person, a group, an organization that needs help or a helping hand. Let's do our part to make sure Larry's legacy of giving continues for generations to come in the City of Boise. After all, it was his life's work and what he'd want."

