Boise Mayor McLean announces extension of city's out-door patio ordinance through 2021

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean held her weekly press huddle, where she gave citywide updates on various topics like the coronavirus pandemic, voting, and Halloween.

The mayor also explained how the city is trying to help small businesses in downtown Boise by extending an ordinance that allows businesses on 8th Street to extend their patio-dinning areas into the street while cutting vehicle traffic on the narrow street.

"It's really important to us that we do everything we can as a city to support our small business and this summer what we saw with our experiment on 8th Street and working with businesses to increase their footprint into parking spaces to create parklets really was a success," Mayor McLean said. "So just last night at City Council, we amended our ordinances so that instead of asking them to stop the parklets this year in December, we've extended it for all of 2021."

Mayor McLean went on to thank the Ada County Highway District and the state for working with the city.

She added that guidelines to small businesses on how to keep people warm on the patio areas.

